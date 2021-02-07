Post the success of Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas's The White Tiger, director Ramin Bahrani will now adapt, direct and produce the film adaptation of author Aravind Adiga's 2020 novel Amnesty For Netflix.

The story will be set in Australia and is based on an illegal immigrant Danny who works as domestic help in the country. When he learns that one of his employers has been murdered he plays a cat and mouse game with the man whom he suspects to be the killer. He understands that if he reveals the information of the murderer he might get deported. Being an immigrant, he has no rights in the world.

"I am thrilled to adapt Aravind's great new novel, Amnesty. And very grateful to partner with Netflix and my lead creative producer Bahareh Azimi once again. This novel gripped me from the first time Aravind shared a rough draft with me five years ago. I can't wait to bring it to the screen," Ramin Bahrani said in a statement.

Ramin Bahrani's work

Ramin Bahrani recently became a famous figure in India post the success of The White Tiger, which has released with mixed reviews. While certain people have felt that India had been stereotyped again, another section enjoyed the representation of class divide in India. The White Tiger had marked Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra's first collaboration in their career. Both of them had been awarded the National Award in India.

However, despite the stellar cast, the real star attraction of the film had been Adarsh Gourav, who played the underdog, or the white tiger, Balaram.