Om Raut's Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh has been in the news ever since the film's first teaser was released. After the release of the film, the movie faced massive backlash for its cringe and classy dialogues, the representation of Lord Ram Sita and Hanuman. Manoj Muntashir was slammed for shoddy and cheap dialogues.

However, the makers decided to modify the dialogue so that it caters to the audience but the damage was done. And now merely two to three months after its theatrical release, the film has been released on two OTT platforms and looks like netizens are just not happy even with the film streaming on OTT.

Adipurush, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix.

On Friday, August 11, without any major announcement by the makers. Prime Video is streaming the film in the four South Indian languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, and the film's Hindi version is available for streaming on Netflix. The mythological drama has originally been made in the Telugu and Hindi languages, and dubbed in the other three languages.

Netizens are enraged with the makers dropping the film on OTT and took over Twitter to express their disappointment.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "Netflix losing 124 million subscribers after this."

Another mentioned, "Now people will Roast Adipurush in HD."

The third one said, "Netflix is ready to lose subscribers!"

Made on a budget of over Rs 600 crore, the Om Raut directorial is among the costliest films in the history of Indian cinema.