Thousands of Netflix users were unable to access the streaming service as they were welcomed with NSES-500 error code on Wednesday. The outage appears to be affecting users in the UK and Europe. Several users in India have also reported problems accessing Netflix.

Netflix confirmed the outage and said that it is investigating the issue. According to Down Detector website, which monitors outages in real time, more than 1,500 people reported issues accessing the streaming service on browser after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

#Netflixdown trends

Shortly after seeing error on Netflix, many users took to Twitter to express they are unable to catch up on their favourite shows and movies. See some reactions below: