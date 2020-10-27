America's newest heartthrob Noah Centineo, along with entrepreneur Josh Heller started a new non-profitable initiative. In the West coast of Hollywood, the two of them have found a charitable organization Favored Nations, as mentioned in a report by Hollywood Reporter. They have named it, F**k This I'm Voting. It's a new creative initiative where art experience-meets-influencer house, all in the name of making voting feel less like a civic chore and more accessible and engaging, with some irreverent sloganeering — such as hats for sale that say "Give a Shit 2020" — along the way.

Engaging campaign around elections

Noah Centineo and Josh Heller started Favored Nations six months ago and have a room on display where visitors can take selfies in front of voting-themed set-ups that talk about various election and world-related problems such as climate change and gender equality. There is also a wall dedicated to visitors. When they receive an in-house invite, they can write on a wall about what makes them proud voters and why they chose to step out and vote during the elections.

In another room in their space, they have a light exhibit which the 'To All The Boys I Have Loved Before' star calls Galaxy. The room is a small-scale version of LACMA's Infinity Room, that's originally meant to be an experience to broaden our vision.

Finally, they have a head-spinning room with two square keyboards. Each of the keyboards contains 16 buttons that activate flashing lights, six flatscreens, and they play video clips of US-based politicians and their famous speeches they have made during election season, or before that. The Perfect Date star prefers calling it the "immersion room."

Going the VR way

The entire project is a virtual reality experience that can also be accessed from its official website. "Favored Nations as a whole is focused on leveraging mass social media platforms to raise money for other charities, but during this election, we decided we wanted to focus on voting, especially with the younger generation, as there are literally millions of new voters in the last two years and they've never done it before. We wanted to kind of destigmatize the idea of voting. A lot of people are not voting out of protest because they think it doesn't serve them, which is something I believed for a long time and now I don't believe that. I think I have a little more information now," Noah Centineo mentioned in his press byte.

Due to the season of the pandemic, entrance to their hall has been restricted. The usual rules such as possession of masks and sanitizers apply to all visitors. "We clean after every group goes through," Noah added.

The F**k This I'm Voting campaign is purposefully non-partisan. "This whole campaign is focused a lot around those people who just feel like their vote doesn't count. It's not f**k the current administration. It's not 'f**k red' or 'f**k blue'. We're motivating them to say, you know what 'F**k it. I'm voting for the environment or I'm going to vote for the candidate who focuses on mental health or equality," mentioned Josh Heller, to which Noah Centineo added, "It's about, 'F**k this. I'm involving myself. It's that moment where we decide to take action."