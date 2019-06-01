PR Handout

A few days ago, Vadivelu hogged the country-wide attention. His famous character of Contractor Nesamani from 2001 film Friends became a trending topic on social media sites. Now, the actor is in the news again as the rumours of his participation in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 surfaced online.

Vadivelu has not been seen in movies in the past couple of years, but it has not diminished his popularity as he continues to be the most loved comedian of Kollywood even now. Cashing in on his fame, Vijay TV is rumoured to have approached him to be the contestant of Kamal Haasan's show.

For Vadivelu, it might be a welcome change as he has repeatedly stated of late that he is bored of doing the same kind of roles. If it turns out to be true, his presence is expected to give the initial boost to the TRPs of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Apart from Vadivelu, Radha Ravi, who had initially denied the reports of his participation, is entering the house as a contestant. It will be interesting to see whether Vadivelu and Ravi will be contestants in Kamal Haasan's show.

Jangiri Madhumitha and VJ Archana are the other two contestants, who are said to be part of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Prasanna, Powerstar Srinivasan, Sanjana Singh, Alya Manasa, Rachita Mahalakshmi and YouTuber Hari R Baskar have been approached and some of them have accepted the offers to be part of the Vijay TV's reality show, say rumours.

Coming back to Vadivelu, a Pakistani-based Facebook page had posted a picture of a hammer and questioned, "What is the name of the tool in your country?" A fan of Tamil movies reacted to the post by recalling the famous scene from Friends where Vadivelu (Contractor Nesamani) gets injured after his assistant drops the tool from the above and leaving him with a head injury. Thus kick-starting the trend.

Many started sharing "get well soon" message for the recovery of Contractor Nesamani and some wondered whether a person with such name exists in reality.

The trend on social media sites drew the attention of people across the nation. Celebrities and politicians doubled the fun by adding their comments, while some went to the extent of prefixing their names with the word 'Contractor.'