Vadivelu's popular role of Contractor Nesamani from his 2001 film Friends is now trending with the hash tag - #Pray_for_Nesamani - for the third consecutive day on social media sites. Even as it is garnering the attention of the non-Tamils towards his famous act in the film, the comedian remained clueless about the latest developments and memes around him on Twitter.
Speaking to a website, Vadivelu said that he is not aware of the trend, but the role is a "God Gift" for him. "The movie was out in 2001. Much was said about it long back. To make a comedy scene from a film go viral after several years of its release is surprising. I don't want to add more. Since I am not acting in any film as of now, it would be appropriate for me to comment once I am back before the camera. Frankly I have not even seen those memes or videos that are going viral in social media," the actor is quoted as saying by News Today.
What is #Pray_for_Nesamani trend all about?
A Facebook page had posted a picture of a hammer and questioned, "What is the name of the tool in your country?" A fan of Tamil movies reacted to the post by recalling the famous scene from Friends where Vadivelu (Contractor Nesamani) gets injured after his assistant drops the tool from the above and leaving him with a head injury. Thus kick-starting the trend.
Soon the fans started reacting with hilarious messages praying for Nesamani to get well soon. People went to an extent to create fake health bulletins from hospital, reminding the regular responses of Apollo Hospital when former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was hospitalised in 2016.
The pictures of politicians were pulled in my meme pages too double fun. The comments made by cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Chennai Super Kings and Nippon Paints only helped it to reach to the wider audience. Nonetheless, many did not realise that it a trend created by fans for fun, while seriously praying for his health to return to normalcy.
என் இனிய நண்பன் நேசமணிக்கு எனது மஞ்சள் நிற டர்பன் மீது அதீத பிரியம் உண்டு. இன்று மட்டும் அவன் அதை அணிந்திருந்தால்...ட்ச்! மீண்டு வா நேசா! #Pray_For_Neasamani ? pic.twitter.com/zGfVbwwrGM— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 30, 2019
Not to this extent— Fredy Francis (@fredy7321) May 30, 2019
#Nesamani #Pray_for_Neasamani #PrayForNesamani pic.twitter.com/ANIyLY3rvm
This is not the right time to ask for #Thalapathy63 update. #Pray_For_Neasamani ??— Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) May 30, 2019
Hearing from my friends in Chennai that Nesamani loved to be in Whites. May be he liked and encouraged Test Cricket a lot than the shorter versions. #Pray_for_Neasamani ? ? pic.twitter.com/OuMh3APvOk— Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary (@Sudhir10dulkar) May 30, 2019
Vera level creativity these two memes ft. #ThalapathyVijay @Suriya_offl and the legend Vadivelu! #Pray_for_Neasamani #Pray_For_Nesamani pic.twitter.com/bt1a0uzJfT— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) May 30, 2019
#Pray_for_Neasamani— Anbu Cristiano (@anbucristiano) May 30, 2019
Once again it's proved , advice is easy to give ?? pic.twitter.com/YXqnsA4NlK
Other State Ppls ???#Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/IReGAGUzDs— BalaguruSivam (@BalaguruSivam) May 30, 2019
Just Heard About Neasamani .I Wish Him To Recover soon???.#Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/2OTAkkDzRF— Eswarakumar (@Eswaranindian8) May 30, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo donating Blood in Apollo hospital #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/CtSmhvH772— பிரகாஷ் மதியழகன் (@PrakashMathiy) May 30, 2019
Shri Modiji consoles Thiru OPS who broke down after visiting Nesamani at the hospital. #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/WsWukp7jjl— Navmi (@navmikrishna) May 29, 2019
Rest of India after learning what #Pray_for_Neasamani is all about. pic.twitter.com/AX1cSFMtp9— V E E R A (@bornQrious) May 30, 2019
Even though CC TV not working, Hospital and Ministers have confirmed that Nesamani is doing well now. நேசமணி இட்டிலி சாப்பிட்டார் ! உப்புமா சாப்பிட்டார்! #Pray_for_Neasamani— Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) May 29, 2019
#Pray_for_Neasamani Dr.bean is appointment for treating Neasamani in night shift, We hope he will get well soon in morning... pic.twitter.com/M0EBqLQgdO— Trynot (@PSivaram14) May 29, 2019
#Pray_for_Neasamani— Tonystark (@tonystark_affl) May 30, 2019
Flash News: Superstar Rajinikanth visits Apollo Hospital to know the health condition of Nesamani pic.twitter.com/QKgtnb7dD3 #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/iH2gfsHgc0
Dictating dictator warns. #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/BafiFRUfFx— Prabhu B g (@prabhu15bgp) May 30, 2019
#நேசமணி #Pray_for_Neasamani #Nesamani In Hospital London Doctor Just Arrived To checking Our #Nesamani pic.twitter.com/tC2z5sZTLL— Arulregins (@arulregins) May 30, 2019
Even Australia Cricketer #stevesmith Cried foe our Thalaivar #Nesamani ? #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/58l213Lrb2— Madhan Raj (@Madhanraj1698) May 30, 2019
Students start protest at Marina for neasamani attack ?️?️?️— விக்னேஷ் B.E (@jvmech1996) May 29, 2019
live video here ?
#Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/MFE4cbcbQc