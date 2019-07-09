After the release of the first single titled Vaanil Irul from Nerkonda Paarvai, the makers are ready to treat the fans of Ajith with one more track from the album. The second lyrical number from the album will be unveiled on Tuesday evening (July 9) at 6.45 pm on the official YouTube page of Zee Music South, the audio and satellite rights holder of the upcoming Tamil flick.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music for the song which is said to be shot on Kalki Koechlin. It is a crucial song in the narrative and would a strong impact on the viewers. "Get your headphones ready for #AjithKumar's #NerKondaPaarvaiEDMsong lyrical video will be out today @ 6. 45 PM. #NerKondaPaarvai @ZeeStudiosInt #AjithKumar #HVinoth #BayViewProjects @SureshChandraa @ShraddhaSrinath @thisisysr @nirav_dop @dhilipaction @yunohoolah @kalkikanmani. [sic]" producer Boney Kapoor tweeted.

In the last week of June, the first single titled Vaanil Irul was unveiled and it met with a positive response. It was a melodious song with a lot of intensity sung by Dhee for which Umadevi penned the lyrics.

The complete album is likely to be out in the coming weeks.

Nerkonda Paarvai is a female-centric movie in which Vidya Balan has done an extended cameo. Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang play characters around which the film revolves.

The H Vinoth-directorial, which is a remake of Bollywood hit film Pink, is about the misogynistic society. The Ajith Kumar-starrer is about women and their freedom. It has a strong message to society against taking women for granted and not to judge them based on their dress that they wear. In short, it tries to expose the misogyny in society.