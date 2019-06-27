The makers of Nerkonda Paarvai have surprised the fans of Ajith again. After the trailer, they have released the first single from the actor's upcoming movie on Thursday, 27 June, without much hype. [Crawl down to listen to the song]

It is a melodious song with a lot of intensity composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Dhee has sung the track for which Umadevi has penned the lyrics. The track has a good emotional impact with some fantastic lines.

Dhee's voice syncs well with the lyrics and the tune. After superhit 'Rowdy Baby' song, the singer is set to register a hit track to her credit again. It has already started gaining a lot of positive words on social media site and select-few responses can be ready below:

Kaushik LM: #VaanilIrul from #Thala #Ajith's #NerKondaPaarvai - intense, serious and story driven. The trademark voice of Dhee adds to the depth of the song..

Ramesh Bala: A Fantastic Melody with lot of intensity.. Repeat-worthy song.. Beautiful singing by #Dhee

Meaningful lyrics by #Umadevi - A Winner!

#NerKondaPaarvaiFirstSingle #NerKondaPaarvaiMelodyTreat

#VaanilIrul

Nerkonda Paarvai is about three girls, falsely accused of prostitution and murder attempt, fighting for justice with the support of a lawyer played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original.

In Nerkonda Paarvai, the actor, who is known as Thala to his fans, will be the defense lawyer. H Vinoth-directorial movie has Vidya Balan playing Thala's wife, while Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam are in the important roles. Delhi Ganesh, Arjun Chidambaram, Ashwin Rao and others are in the cast.