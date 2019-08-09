Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai has won unanimous positive reviews from the critics and audience. The Tamil movie, which was released on Friday, August 8, has been lauded for its content and brilliant performances by the lead actors.

Nerkonda Paarvai deals around three modern women - Meera Krishnan (Shraddha Srinath), Andrea (Andrea Tariang) and Fathima Banu (Abhirami Venkatachalam). The film exposes the prevailing misogyny in society.

It brings out how victim-blaming has become a norm in the country and how the rules are different for men-women. Indeed, the film tries to educate people to understand the concept of 'consent.'

Ajith Kumar's performance has been whole-heartedly praised by cine-goers. Indeed, many have compared it to be his best in recent years. Shraddha Srinath is equally good.

What has come as a boost for Nerkonda Paarvai is many celebrities have extended their support for the Ajith-starrer with positive words. Check out their tweets below:

Siddharth: Really wish #NerKondaPaarvai becomes a massive hit. It is very important for any industry that responsible and influential cinema comes from the top stars. Amazing that #Ajith chose this film ❤️! Congrats to

varalaxmi sarathkumar: #NKP is the need of the hour.I'm so glad #ThalaAjith sir has decided to do this movie..I hope everyone can learn from this film.. #NoMeansNo all the best to the entire team #HVinoth

Archana Kalpathi: All the very best to #Ajith Sir, #HVinoth

Sivakarthikeyan: Best wishes to dear #ThalaAjith sir director #HVinoth

Mohan Raja: Best wishes n Big congrats to the whole #NerKondaPaarvai team on bringing a great content n a most important message to Tamil audience #NoMeansNo

santhoshraj: #nerkondapaarvai 4.5/5:-

No means no whether she is a sex worker, lover,wife, friend, etc.. NO MEANS NO

From the mega hit blockbuster of viswasam Thala ajith once again strikes with nerkonda paarvai! Hats off to Thala ajith for choosing this script, none of the mass heroes

Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA: #NerKondaPaarvai along with a powerful performance by #ThalaAjith , it brings out the best in

@ShraddhaSrinath #Abirami @thisisysr & very good debut by @RangarajPandeyR sir. Superb dialogues even if it was a remake. "No" means "No" by anyone friends. Let's follow that practice

Gayathri Raguramm: #NKP time. It's about time to know about ur daughters or friends daughters how they are treated in society by some dangerous men in society. if u have a son and don't know what he is up to when he is not taught well and how to take care of women how dangerous he can be to society

Ajith sir plays perfect role and very much needed at this time. He is perfect person to convey this message. Thank you thala for choosing this film and spreading right message to people.

Rathna kumar: I think #Aadai should have released after #NerKondaPaarvai . Getting judgemental based on a Girl's name, Costume, Looks and her profession is the sad state of our misogyny society. Happy to see a Mass hero like Ajith sir sending a much needed statement on screen. It was LIT

ArunVijay: #NerKondaPaarvai

Lyricist Parvathy: So glad to see all the positive reviews for #NerKondaPaarvai. Respect #thala #Ajith sir, dir #HVinoth

PS Mithran: #NerKondaPaarvai is intensity Max! One of the most relevant issues handled in a Mass Hero's film

#HVinoth has nailed it with Razor sharp dialogues #Thala in one of his most emphatic roles!

The uproar from the fans during the court scenes was extraordinary!

Chimbu Deven: #NerkondaPaaravai Already heard many positive reviews.. like next level of 'Thala Ajith' sir's move. My best wishes #Ajith sir,

Atharvaa: All success to #ThalaAjith sir