Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has come down heavily on the three movie reviewers, who made distasteful comments on female characters in Nerkonda Paarvai in their film review on their YouTube channel. Their insensitive views sparked outrage with a few celebs condemning their conversation in the clip.

"I hope those 3 men get raped in jail..so we can say..hey we dont feel sorry for you..we jus dont feel like caring..because you asked for it by opening you big damn mouths...and calling it a review..please shut ur mouths..#ShameOnYou #insensitice #ignorant. [sic]" Varalaxmi tweeted.

"Hahahhaah...they are not even worth a single tweet bcos that just means more people will watch their nonsensical so called review..my god how backward are these people..?? Are you serious..?? You dont care what happens to girls just bcos they are outgoing..?? *****#####***** [sic]" she vented her anguish on Twitter.

After watching the movie in the special preview, the reviewers debated how the content is misfit to the Tamil society while rejecting the message the movie tries to convey.

One of the members in the panel claims that people does not feel sympathy towards the women's plight in Nerkonda Paarvai because they belong to upper-class of the society. "They party in pubs, drink, discuss about losing virginity which is the reason why people become disinterested in the fight for justice. It is the drawback of the film," the reviewer says.

Another member adds that going to pubs and having sex is normal in North India."But Tamil culture is different which is why the audience will not have sympathy towards the victims in Nerkonda Paarvai," another reviewer adds.

The core theme of Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai is about patriarchal society and deals with the idea of consent. In fact, the reviewers' comments expose the flawed beliefs of men towards women and how blaming the victims in sexual assault case have become a norm in the society.

However, the video has been removed from their channel following the massive outrage.