Legendary actress Sridevi Kapoor's wish to remake Bollywood movie Pink in Tamil has become a reality with the efforts of her husband-producer Boney Kapoor and Tamil actor Ajith Kumar. The talks for remaking the flick started when she was alive, but she passed away before the launch of the film titled Nerkonda Paarvai.

Nerkonda Paarvai, which is releasing on Friday, 8 August, revolves three women Meera Krishnan (Shraddha Srinath), Famila (Abhirami) and Andrea (Andrea Tariang). On a fateful day, the three go out with their friends for a party, but land in trouble when the men persuade them to have sex.

In a bid to escape from the unexpected situation, they assault one among the three men and what follows next is a court-room drama where a lawyer Barath Subramani (Ajith Kumar) fights for the women, who are facing falsely charges against them.

Nerkonda Paarvai holds mirror to the men and exposes prevailing misogyny in the society. It brings out how victim blaming has become a norm in the country and the rules are different for men-women. Indeed, the film tries to educated people understand the concept of 'consent.'

The movie has been premiered for the critics and cinephiles a few days ago from which it has already garnered positive reviews. Now, it has to be seen how the conservative Tamil audience will respond to the bold content in Ajith Kumar-starrer. Check out the viewers' response below:

santhoshraj: #nerkondapaarvai 4.5/5:-

No means no whether she is a sex worker, lover,wife, friend, etc.. NO MEANS NO

From the mega hit blockbuster of viswasam Thala ajith once again strikes with nerkonda paarvai! Hats off to Thala ajith for choosing this script, none of the mass heroes

Rajasekar: #NerKondaPaarvai - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Thala Ajith completely owns the film , easily his career best work. The actor's baritone voice and majestic screen presence are just wow in the courtroom scenes. Hats off for accepting this film and performed it with great elan, kudos

Sreedhar Pillai: #NerkondaPaarvai Powerful a reflection on the patriarchal mindset independent women faces in our society. Hats off to #ThalaAjith 4 doing such a daring & difficult role so convincingly,

@ShraddhaSrinath fab. Dir #HVinoth a faithful & neat remake with some commercial ingredients.