From youths to old-age people, Nerkonda Paarvai has attracted all section of audience in its first weekend, thereby getting a solid opening at the Tamil Nadu box office. Indeed, the movie has outperformed the collection of Ajith's blockbuster movie Viswasam, which was released earlier this year to coincide with Pongal festival celebration.

In the first weekend, Nerkonda Paarvai has come out with flying colors at the Chennai box office. The non-holiday release did not prevent the H Vinoth-directorial from getting a solid opening. After minting Rs 1.58 crore on the first day, the collection saw a dip on the second day as it earned Rs 1.17 crore to take its two-day tally to Rs 2.75 crore.

Nerkonda Paarvai won unanimous positive reviews although a couple of YouTube reviewers gave a thumbs-down to the content as they reviewed the flick with patriarchal mindset. But it had a least impact on the netizens with the audience turning to theatres in big numbers in the following days.

On its third day, the collection saw a decent jump as the movie raked in Rs 1.38 crore. The business saw a further improvement on Sunday by collecting Rs 1.42 crore to take its four-day first weekend total to Rs 5.55 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

The underlining part of its success is that Nerkonda Paarvai has registered Rs 1 crore each on all the four days. Also, the movie has broken the record of Viswasam which had collected Rs 2.40 crore (Rs 90 lakh, Rs 41 lakh, Rs 45 lakh and Rs 64 lakh in four days).

Coming to Tamil Nadu, Nerkonda Paarvai minted approximately Rs 14 crore on the opening day. In four days, the movie is estimated to have grossed around Rs 38-40 crore.

With Monday being holiday for schools and colleges over Bakrid festival and the Independence Day holiday, trade trackers predict the Ajith-starrer to end its first week on a solid note.

Boney Kapoor-produced movie has Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in the key roles. The film is a remake of hit Hindi film Pink.