Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai has got a flying start at the Tamil Nadu box office. The good pre-release hype and lack of competition have helped the film to do a wonderful business in the first two days in the state.

The film was released in over 470 screens in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, 8 August. Although it was a normal working, Nerkonda Paarvai got a fantastic opening by raking in approximately Rs 14 crore on the first day.

Following positive reviews, the Ajith-starrer registered good footfalls on its second day. The early estimation coming from the trade trackers indicate that the flick will collect around Rs 10 crore to take its total tally to Rs 24 crore in Tamil Nadu.

In Chennai alone, Nerkonda Paarvai is estimated to have grossed over Rs 3 crore.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, Nerkonda Paarvai has done well in Karnataka. In two days, the Ajith-starrer is estimated to have collected over Rs 1.60 crore in the state.

However, the movie was expected to do well in Kerala where Tamil films normally do well, but the state is badly hit by rains. So, the film business, overall in the state, remained dull in the last couple of days.

Nerkonda Paarvai, which is a remake of Hindi hit film Pink, deals around three modern women who are falsely accused of a crime. It tries to expose regressed mindset of the people, who judge women based on their dress. Ajith plays the role of a lawyer who comes to their rescue.

Meanwhile, the movie has been hit by piracy and illegal copies have surfaced online. So, it has to be seen how Nerkonda Paarvai, which has Vidya Balan and Shraddha Srinath in key roles, will perform at the box office in the days to come. The fate of the flick depends on the response given by the rural audience as it is an urban-centric film.