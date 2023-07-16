Congratulations are in order for Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has bagged her second film. The GEN Z star is yet to make her debut on-screen and much before audiences and industry see her performances, she has bagged one of the biggest and the most prestigious projects in the early stages of her career. Shanaya is all set to share screen space with south superstar Mohanlal, in his upcoming film 'Vrushabha.' In this action-entertainer, Roshann Meka will be paired with Shanaya, who plays a crucial part in bridging the past and current timelines.

Shanya's friends from the industry and his mentor Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for Shanaya.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt note for the Starkid. Karan wrote, "Some journeys are perceived as privileged some are also given the tag of lineage benefit ... and all of that is true but in you Shanaya @shanayakapoor02 I have only seen a girl who dreamt of nothing but being a pure artist and facing the camera only when you had put in all that immense hard work and so much passion.... This is such a brilliant opportunity for you ... so much to learn from the legendary @mohanlal sir.. who I admire and respect so much ...#VRUSHABHA is a pan-Indian spectacle that will wow the world with its narrative and breathtaking visuals ..."

Karan also mentioned that he is like "family" to Shanaya as he continued further, "As family to you I am ever so grateful to the entire team for giving us this opportunity ... thank you to the immensely talented #roshanmeka... to Connekkt media AVS studios and to my darling and the best @ektarkapoor... we are humbled and grateful to all of you.... You go shine on girl... focus on the end goal and never be distracted by obstacles on your course! Your perseverance will guide you.... And you and I both know what exciting news is yet to come. Love you ...Karan"

Shanaya Kapoor mentioned, "I love you ❤️thank you for always having my back❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️and I can't wait."

Film producer Ektaa Kapoor went all hearts on Karan's post and commented, "❤️❤️❤️love u karan all I can say is tum kyaaaa Mile hum na rahe hum tum kya mile ❤️

Shanaya's actor-father Sanjay Kapoor also dropped red heart emojis on Karan's post.

In fact, Ekta Kapoor too shared an endearing message for Shanaya.

She wrote, "It was for years I wanted to work with @sanjaykapoor2500 n now his beautiful talented daughter is starting her pan India journey with this SPECTACLE Shanaya Kapoor. It's Official: #ShanayaKapoor is all set to make her PAN INDIA debut in Legendary Star #Mohanlal's epic action entertainer #VRUSHABHA. Get ready for an epic saga filled with drama, action, and a whole lot of glamour! With her talent and beauty, Shanaya is sure to steal the show as she plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between past and present timelines starring opposite #RoshanMeka."

However, netizens trolled Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor left, right, and centre and targeted them for sugarcoating nepotism.

Take a look at the comments:

A user wrote, "Nepotism is not a problem until it is heavily misused like this. Which debutant without proving anything to the audience lands a role with Mohanlal, u tell me?"

Another wrote, "Another boring NEPO launch."

The third user wrote, "Nepotism ko kya mast Sugar Coat kia hai! (Nepotism sugarcoated).

While some came out in support and said, "Please give the girl a chance let's wait and watch she may be good just like Alia Bhatt so why dismiss a young girl without giving her a chance good luck to the whole team," mentioned a user.

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms joins hands with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios

Earlier this month, Ekta Kapoor announced Balaji Telefilms' partnership with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios.

She wrote, "VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi."