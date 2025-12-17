It was a star-studded night filled with glitz and glamour at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, held on Monday. The who's who of Bollywood turned up to amp up the glamour quotient, putting their best fashion foot forward at the event.

From Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal to Vikrant Massey, several celebrities were present at the awards night. Several photos and videos from the starry evening have since gone viral.

Did Alia Bhatt ignore Ananya Panday at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025?

In one such clip, Alia is seen running up to hug Vicky Kaushal. Although Ananya Panday was seated nearby, Alia appeared to walk past her to greet Vicky first, before turning around and chatting with others. Ananya later greeted Alia after a while. However, viewers felt that Alia bypassed Ananya to reach Vicky, sparking speculation over whether the moment was intentional or simply an awkward coincidence.

While Alia and Ananya did exchange a few words, they did not hug.

The other clip shows Alia repeatedly leaning towards Vicky to speak to him, while Ananya was seated beside her.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the clip. Many claimed that Alia deliberately ignored Ananya, while others felt she was merely greeting Vicky and that it had nothing to do with avoiding Ananya.

One comment read, "When senior nepo spots junior nepo trying to network: laughs in Gangubai style and walks away. This is better than any OTT show tonight."

Another wrote, "Both are Karan favourites, but Karan is giving more movies to Ananya Panday, so obviously she's not happy."

A third user commented, "Nepo vs nepo drama in 2025 was definitely an unexpected plot twist."

Full list of winners

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday won an award for Call Me Bae. Shows like Paatal Lok Season 2, Black Warrant and Khauf emerged as major winners, while web original films such as Girls Will Be Girls, Stolen and Sector 36 also made a strong impact. Here's the complete list of winners from the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025.

Best Director (Series)- Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Ambiecka Pandit and Rohin Ravendran (Black Warrant)

Best Series (Critics)- Paatal Lok Season 2

Best Director, Series (Critics)- Anubhav Sinha (IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack)

Best Director (Series)- Nagesh Kukunoor (The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama- Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok Season 2)

Best Actor (Male), Series, (Critics): Drama- Zahan Kapoor (Black Warrant)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Monika Panwar (Khauf)

Best Actor (Female), Series, Critics: Drama- Rasika Dugal (Shekhar Home)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials)- Raat Jawaan Hai (Sumeet Vyas)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy- Barun Sobti (Raat Jawaan Hai), Sparsh Shrivastava (Dupahiya)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy- Ananya Panday (Call Me Bae)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama- Rahul Bhat (Black Warrant)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama- Tillotama Shome (Paatal Lok Season 2)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy- Vinay Pathak (Gram Chikitsalay)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy- Renuka Shahane (Dupahiya)

Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special)-Angry Young Men (Namrata Rao)

Best Story, Series- Smita Singh (Khauf), Sudip Sharma (Paatal Lok Season 2)

Best Original Screenplay, Series: Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia, Tamal Sen (Paatal Lok Season 2)

Alia Bhatt ignored Ananya Panday while Meeting Vicky Kaushal ??



But why ?pic.twitter.com/lVRimC91zH — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) December 17, 2025

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series: Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay (Black Warrant)

Best Dialogue, Series: Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Srivastava (IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack)

Best Cinematography, Series: Pankaj Kumar (Khauf)

Best Production Design, Series: Priya Suhaas, Surabhi Verma (Freedom at Midnight)

Best Editing, Series: Tanya Chhabria (Khauf)

Best Costume Design, Series: Ayesha Dasgupta (Freedom at Midnight)

Best Background Music, Series: Alokananda Dasgupta (Khauf)

Best VFX, Series: Phantom FX (Khauf)

Best Sound Design, Series: Bigyna Dahal (Khauf)

Best Music Album, Series: Akashdeep Sengupta (Bandish Bandits Season 2)

Best Debut Director, Series: Pushkar Sunil Mahabal (Black, White & Gray – Love Kills)

Breakthrough Performance by a Newcomer (Male), Series: Anurag Thakur (Black Warrant)

Breakthrough Performance by a Newcomer (Female), Series: Lisa Mishra (Call Me Bae)

Film category

Best Film, Web Original- Girls Will Be Girls

Best Director, Web Original Film- Shuchi Talati (Girls Will Be Girls)

Best Web Original Film (Critics)- Boman Irani (The Mehta Boys)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male)-Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female)-Sanya Malhotra (Mrs)

Best Actor (Male), Critics, Web Original Film- Vikrant Massey (Sector 36)

Best Actor (Female), Critics, Web Original Film- Preeti Panigrahi (Girls Will Be Girls)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male)- Deepak Dobriyal (Sector 36)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female)- Kani Kusruti (Girls Will Be Girls)

Best Story (Web Original Film): Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, Swapnil Salkar (Stolen)

Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film): Avinash Sampath and Vikramaditya Motwane (Ctrl)

Best Dialogue (Web Original Film): Vijay Maurya (Agni)

Best Cinematography (Web Original Film): Isshaan Ghosh (Stolen)

Best Production Design (Web Original Film): Acropolis, Sumit Basu, Snigdha Basu and Rajnish Hedao (Agni)

Best Editing (Web Original Film): Jahaan Noble (Ctrl)

Best Background Music (Web Original Film): Sneha Khanwalkar (Ctrl)

Best Sound Design (Web Original Film): Susmit Bob Nath (Stolen)

Best Music Album (Web Original Film): Justin Prabhakaran and Rochak Kohli (Aap Jaisa Koi)

Best Debut Director, Web Original Film- Karan Tejpal (Stolen), Aditya Nimbalkar (Sector 36)

Breakthrough Performance by a Newcomer (Male), Web Original Film- Shubham Vardhan (Stolen)

Breakthrough Performance by a Newcomer (Female), Web Original Film- Arrchita Agarwal (Despatch)

Best Short Film (People's Choice)- Divorce Director: Raaghav Kansal

Best Actor (Female), Short Film: Fatima Sana Shaikh Film: Ayesha

Best Actor (Male), Short Film- Ayan Khan Film: Chashma

Best Short Film (Fiction)- Ayesha Director: Nihat Bhave

Best Short Film (Non-Fiction or Documentary)- Langur Director: Haider Khan

Best Director, Short Film-Renuka Shahane Film: Dhaavpatti