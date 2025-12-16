It was a star-studded Monday night with the who's who from B-town attending the Filmfare OTT Awards. From Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt and Sanya Malhotra, several celebrities reunited for the award night, amping up the glam quotient. From blingy gowns to body-hugging silhouette outfits, B-town celebs indeed made head-turning appearances.

However, amid several photos and videos that have gone viral, one moment that particularly caught the attention was Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt running towards each other to hug and greet at the award function.

Another clip shows Ananya Panday seated between Vicky and Alia, with the trio seen chatting animatedly.

Did Vicky show Alia her newborn son? Alia's expressions say it all!

One moment that has especially gone viral shows Alia and Vicky talking to each other, with Vicky showing Alia something on his phone. Alia's happy expressions led many to believe that Vicky was showing photos of his newborn baby to Alia Bhatt.

Social media users were quick to jump in with their theories.

One Reddit user commented, "Vicky is probably showing baby Kaushal pics to Alia, this is so cute."

Another wrote, "Damn, all of them have babies now."

A third joked, "Universal baby dad rule: always show your baby photos to your coworkers." The moment has since been widely shared across platforms, with fans calling it wholesome and heart-melting.

While many said that soon there can be a playdate between Raha and Vicky-Katrina's son.

Vicky was seen wearing a sharp navy-blue tailored suit paired with a white shirt, a striped tie and tinted rectangular sunglasses. Alia, on the other hand, was dressed in an elegant black sleeveless halter-neck gown.

Work Front

Alia Bhatt will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Love And War; the duo was also seen in Raazi.