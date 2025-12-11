Alia Bhatt is making waves at the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. The actress has served two breathtaking looks so far, her first being a vintage black lace outfit and the second, a beige off-the-shoulder gown. In both appearances, she opted for subtle, dewy makeup, which some felt made her look slightly subdued. At the festival, Alia was also seen warmly interacting with fans.

During one such interaction, a Pakistani fan asked Alia if she would ever visit Pakistan. Instead of giving a direct yes or no, Alia responded that she would go wherever her work takes her.

A news report claimed that, being an Indian, Alia Bhatt avoided the question and simply stated that she will go wherever work takes her. This is not a clear yes or a clear no.

Alia's response quickly went viral amid ongoing debate over India–Pakistan relations and the mounting tensions between the two countries. While some fans praised her diplomatic reply, others criticised her, leading to mixed reactions and even trolling.

A user wrote, "Bollywood's silence on #Dhurandhar has less to do with Pakistan. It is because of YRF's spyverse and the upcoming Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha. Now that War 2 has flopped, YRF has hopes with Alpha. Praising Dhurandhar would mean giving up the space they want for Alpha."

Alia Bhatt honoured with Golden Globe Horizon Award at Red Sea Film Festival

Alia Bhatt was honoured with the Golden Globe Horizon Award. Alia was also trolled for getting the award, and netizens accused her of probably purchasing the award and called her win undeserving.

alia bhatt is now a golden globe winning actress. she’s honoured by the golden globe horizon award for her significant contribution to world cinema ?

Meanwhile, at the festival, Alia also reflected on how her approach to work and life has evolved since her early twenties. She shared that she used to be more chaotic and eager in her younger years, but now handles things with greater calm and intention. "I'm still enthusiastic and full of beans, but the approach is more silent," she said. Looking back, the Alpha actress added, "When I was young... I'm still young, but in my 20s, I was all over the place, trying to do everything. At 17, 18, I was way more enthusiastic and trying very hard, because that's normal."

Alia also spoke about her and Raha's relationship with the paps.

Work Front

Alia Bhatt is gearing up to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She is also set to lead the first female-driven spy film of the YRF Spy Universe. Sharvari and Bobby Deol will also be seen in the film Alpha, alongside her. The film is set to release in April 2026.