India-Nepal border areas in Darjeeling to be closed from Nov 17-20 Close
India-Nepal border areas in Darjeeling to be closed from Nov 17-20

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who is also the President of Nepali Congress, has won a record seventh time in the parliamentary election held earlier this week.

Sunday's polls were the second parliamentary elections after Nepal promulgated the new constitution in 2015 that enshrined the Himalayan nation as a federal, secular and republic country.

As per the Election Commission, Deuba has been re-elected from Dadeldhura defeating the independent candidate, Sagar Dhakal.

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba
Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur DeubaIANS

An Oxford University graduate, Dhakal threw his hat against Deuba to unseat him saying that time has come to rule by youth and new breeds.

Deuba secured 25,534 votes to secure the lone Dadeldhura seat, while Dhakal won 13,042.

The 76-year-old premier was earlier elected a House of Representatives member from the same constituency in the 2017 general elections.

Diwali 2016
A woman picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal.Reuters

He has been winning the parliamentary elections from Dadeldhura since 1991 and remain undefeated for record seven times.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read