Nepal Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikeri was killed in a helicopter crash near Pathibhara in Taplejung district on Wednesday afternoon.

The minister and five others were travelling on an Air Dynasty helicopter. The other occupants were Ang Tsering Sherpa, a prominent aviation and hospitality entrepreneur, Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's personal aide, Yubaraj Dahal.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)