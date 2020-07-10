Amid rising tensions between India and Nepal, the latter's cable TV operators have banned all Indian news channels. Reports say that Nepal cable operators have stopped getting signals of all Indian news channels, except for Doordarshan.

Nepal government spokesperson Yuvaraj Khatiwada said: "We request all not to disseminate news that infringes sovereignty and self-respect of Nepalis. This includes the media of neighboring countries. We might seek both political and legal remedies."

A senior Nepal Communist Party spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha alleged that Indian media was spreading "baseless propaganda" against Nepali PM KP Sharma Oli.

The China connection

The ban comes after Indian news channels found a China link influencing the political power play in Nepal. Reports suggest China is actively trying to defend the Oli government for taking a stand against India. Chinese officials recently met Nepal PM and President, suggesting some backdoor dealings between the two countries.

Nepali Congress appealed to the Parliament last month, to bring back the 64 hectares land encroached territory by China. It was observed that China has gradually made inroads into several Nepalese territories with an ulterior aim to seize complete control.

India-Nepal disputes

Earlier, Nepal amended its map which shows some Indian territory as part of it. Nepal's parliament on June 13 adopted unanimously the Constitution Amendment Bill, paving the way for accommodating the updated political-administrative map, which includes Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura, in its symbol.