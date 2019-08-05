The makers of Saaho finally revealed the first look of actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on Monday. His dashing avatar featured character poster is giving mysterious vibes to filmgoers across the globe.

Saaho is a multi-starrer action movie in which Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are playing the lead roles, while Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma essay supporting roles. The makers have already released several promos of the film, which is scheduled for the worldwide release on August 30.

The ensemble cast has surely built upon the accelerating excitement around the release of the magnum opus. The makers have revealed the look and details of the lead cast but kept others under wraps. Other actors also enjoy a huge fan following across the globe and their fans were eagerly waiting to see the photos from Saaho. Several people had requested the producers on some occasions.

The first look of Neil Nitin Mukesh is the first move in that direction. The makers tweeted his poster and wrote, "Swooning the audience with his mysterious look.. Here comes our first character poster ft. @NeilNMukesh in a dashing avatar! #Saaho releases worldwide on 30th August! #30AugWithSaaho."

In the poster, Neil Nitin Mukesh is looking peculiar with his dashing avatar for Saaho and his uncanny look is stealing eyes of everyone. After seeing this look fans can't wait to see what role he has to offer but are awaiting the movie to catch him on the screens. His first look is catching a lot of attention. After seeing his poster, this how filmgoers reacted on Twitter.

The posters of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor from Saaho, which is shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, have generated massive hype for the film. Now, Neil Nitin Mukesh's first look has further increased the curiosity about the film. The makers are expected to release the posters of other supporting actors in the coming day.