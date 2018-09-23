Neil Nitin Mukesh has become a proud father to a baby daughter. His wife Rukmini delivered the baby at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday, September 20.

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor on Saturday took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and revealed the name of his daughter as well.

"Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of God," Neil tweeted.

In April, Neil had announced via Instagram that they were going to become parents soon and that they were very excited for the next phase in their life.

Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and they had a courtship of one month.

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like Johnny Gaddaar, New York, David and 7 Khoon Maaf.

(With IANS Inputs)