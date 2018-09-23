Bollywood actor-director Neil Nitin Mukesh who just became a father to a baby girl has revealed the first pictures of his daughter on social media. Neil shared the baby girl's pictures on his Instagram account, and posted a sweet message with three hearts, saying, "Now Everyday is Daughters Day". September 23 is celebrated as Daughters Day, and what better day to introduce his infant daughter to the world!

Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini Sahay became parents to their first baby on Thursday, September 20. The baby was born at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, which is close to Neil's home. The Saaho actor tweeted about the arrival of his daughter and also revealed her name.

"Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of God," he tweeted.

Neil and Rukmini's baby Nurvi's pictures have also gone viral, like happens with all star kids these days, including Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Misha Kapoor, AbRam Khan, Aaradhya Bachchan or Azad Rao Khan who have been stars since they were born, even earlier than their older siblings.

When Neil and Rukmini brought the baby home, the paparazzi were already present to take pictures and videos of Nurvi. Take a look!

Well, we don't know if Neil and Rukmini will let Nurvi's pictures be clicked like Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan do with Taimur, but we sure know that the little one is already a celebrity now. She has the cuteness of her daddy on her baby face and a family legacy to look up to and carry forward.

We wish the best for the daughter of Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay.