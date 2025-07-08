It almost seems as though Neha Kakkar can barely do away with controversies. Anywhere she goes, whatever she does, she always finds herself embroiled in some kind of controversy. The recent topic is about her sartorial choice, which does not seem to be sitting well with netizens. Internet users are baffled as to why Neha would opt to wear something as weird as her recent ensemble, which, as per netizens, does not look good on her.

When she first posted pictures of herself wearing the outfit on Monday, everything was very low-key, but early on Tuesday, as soon as the pictures went viral on Reddit, the singer was brutally trolled and mocked over her outfit.

Neha took to Instagram to share pictures of herself from a recent stage performance in Bengaluru. The singer was all decked up in a casual ensemble, which included a white tee over which she chose to wear a denim blue bra; she also layered her bottom wear by wearing two pairs of track pants- a grey pair over a blue pair. She flaunted her midriff with confidence and went minimalistic on her hair and makeup. Neha accessorised her look with a pair of shades and a pair of metallic heart earrings.

However, netizens were not too convinced by her sense of style and wondered what she was really aiming for. The pictures went viral on Reddit on Tuesday and stirred up a major discourse on Neha's sense of fashion and what the outfit looked like on her. Pictures on the popular social media site were posted with the caption, "What in the world is this outfit?"

A comment on the discourse read, "Aah she is inspired by superman woh chaddi bahar pehnta hai yeh bra", while another read, "She's giving sasti justin bieber."

A Reddit user wrote, "And looked like an absolute cartoon", while another said, "Has she done anything that ever made sense?"

An Internet user mentioned, "So this is how female version of chapri looks like" and another wrote, "She looks ai generated."

There were also comments like, "It's giving wimbledon at strip club", "She was getting late for her show and didn't wanted to create another drama. So she wore whatever she found in whatever order she found them", "Sasti rihanna" and "She is trying to pull a Justin Bieber? But she made it cringe and yuck!"

A little while back, Neha was in the news for another one of her live shows. There was a lot of controversy regarding her live performance in Melbourne, Australia, in March this year, where she had to face go back slogans from the audience after arriving three hours late to her show. It was later that the singer came out in public and explained that she was late to the show because the organisers failed to provide her with the basic requirements.