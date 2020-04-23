Just like her wedding with Aditya Narayan on Indian Idol 11, Neha Kakkar had a very publicised break-up with her ex-boyfriend Himanh Kohli. The singer had revealed that she had gone into depression after the split and used to cry thinking about what went wrong in their relationship. But now she has moved on for good and urged other women to stop crying over their ex-boyfriends.

We have all seen Neha Kakkar breaking into tears on reality shows at the drop of a hat. Several memes were made on Neha's crying stunt and even Kapil Sharma had made fun of her when she visited The Kapil Sharma Show along with her sister Sonu Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar.

Addressing the important issue by showing off her 'cry baby' image, Neha Kakkar took up a new challenge on Instagram called the 'Move On Challenge'. In the video, she is seen sobbing with a tissue paper in her hand and within a second, she turns glamourous taking cues from the viral challenge called the 'Makeup Brush Challenge'.

In the video, Neha is asking women to get over their heartbreaks and understand their self-worth. She is also asking women to be strong, let go off their past and start afresh and be happy. In the background, you can hear the lyrics of her song which says, 'Jinke liye hum rote hain, wo kisi aur ki baahon mein sotey hain'.

In an earlier interview, Neha had spoken about the memes that surface on the internet every now and then showing her crying like a baby. She had said that she's a very emotional person and whatever she does, crying or laughing, she does it openly.

"I feel people's emotions in this heartless world... I understand the pain. I would like to tell people who say I cry a lot that I just don't cry, but I also help people. It happens naturally. It comes from my heart... I just don't want to get appreciated for the singer I am, but also for being the human being I am. And this (emotional) is how I am going to be all my life," Neha had told IANS.

Take a look.