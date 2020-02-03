Save the date! Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan will finally be getting married on February 14. But in real, but on Indian Idol 11 as a part of their wedding act. The two 'lovebirds' had also flown to Goa after celebrating their bachelorette on the show. Not for their romantic holiday before marriage, but to shoot a music video together.

In the latest promo of Indian Idol 11, soon-to-wed couple Neha and Aditya can be seen performing a sensuous dance on Kate Nahi Katte Din Ye Raat, which was picturised on Sridevi and Anil Kapoor from their 1987 film Mr. India.

During the episode, Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were also present to witness Neha and Aditya's romantic chemistry. Later, while interacting with Aditya, Kartik congratulates him on his wedding which is going to take on Valentine's Day.

A surprised Neha acts as if she's clueless and asks Kartik whose wedding he was talking about. To which, Kartik replies, "You two (Neha and Aditya) are getting married on February 14 right." As everyone breaks into laughter, Neha is seen rolling her eyes. Aditya, on the other hand, is seen blushing like a tomato.

Over the past couple of weeks, there had been lot of reports about Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding ever since the drama unfolded on Indian Idol. Though the wedding drama was all a part of the script, Udit Narayan, however, went on record to say that she would love to have a female singer like Neha Kakkar in his family. Neha and Aditya also declared their love for each other on social media by giving away each half of their hearts.