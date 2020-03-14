Neha Dhupia found herself in hot waters ever since her video clip from Roadies Revolution wherein she was grilling a contestant for slapping his cheating girlfriend went viral on social media. The actress was brutally trolled for her views wherein she mentioned that it is ok for a girl to date 5 men at a time and if she's cheating on you which means the problem lies with you and not her.

For the past few days, Neha has been bearing the brunt of her controversial statement which didn't go down well with netizens. She was called a fake feminist who was setting a wrong example for youngsters who are cery easily prone to relationship issues. After keeping mum for a few days, Neha has come out in the open to justify her stand.

Her statement, however, didn't make much of a difference as it neither justified her biased reaction to the male contestant nor did it looked convincing enough for others. Many people said that there was not a single word of regret in Neha Dhupia's entire statement and it sparked a whole new debate altogether about adultery. She was even called a hypocrite who failed to understand why she was being trolled and accused her of playing victim card to find the easiest escape route.

"If its about moral choices, no husband should be made to pay alimony if caught in adultery," an online user commented. Another one said, "Hypocrisy at its best. When a girl confessed slapping 4 guys in one of your shows, you praised her and asked about her feelings at that time? And what about the slang and curse words you and the other guy said about his mother and sister? Is that how you promote Equality?"

Read Neha Dhupia's full statement here:

"Roadies is a show that I have been a pan of for five years and enjoyed every bit of it. It takes me all over India and gives me the opportunity to team up with absolute rock stars from all parts of the country. What I do not like or accept is what is happening for more than two weeks now!

Recently during one of the episodes that aired, I took a stand against violence. A guy talked about his partner who cheated on him (allegedly) and in retaliation, he hit her by his own admission. What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women's safety.

Sadly, as a reaction to my opinion, I have been subjected to weeks of vitriol. One of my posts had over 56k comments! Yet I was silent but now people close to me who have nothing to do with this - my family, my friends, my co-workers and even my dad's personal WhatsApp are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter's page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me. What a man or a woman does in a relationship is their choice and moral choices are always ambiguous. But no matter what they are, they cannot lead to physical abuse.

I stand by the fact that NO MATTER WHAT ... physical abuse or assault is not acceptable. Obviously, a man's physical strength is a lot more than girls and gender-based violence against women is a huge problem in our country and across the world... I urge people, whether a man or woman, to educate themselves about domestic violence... If you're a victim of abuse, please stand up for yourself. You are not alone.

Neha Dhupia."

