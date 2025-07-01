Singer and Bigg Boss contestant Neha Bhasin is known for her bold sartorial choices and never shies away from flaunting her toned figure. A fitness enthusiast, Neha is often papped on her way to the gym.

Known for confidently showing off her assets in body-hugging outfits, Neha has once again set social media abuzz.

Recently, Neha was spotted heading to the gym in figure-hugging athleisure and this time, she opted for lavender shorts. After her workout session, she greeted the paps, and while walking towards her car, the paparazzi zoomed in on her from behind. This inappropriate focus on Neha's body didn't sit well with netizens.

One user commented, "She wears skimpy clothes..."

Another questioned, "Why do the paps have to zoom in?"

Neha didn't react or stop the paparazzi at the moment. However, the next day, she took to Instagram and shared a series of photos wearing the same gym outfit.

Who is Neha Bhasin?

Neha Bhasin's love for music dates back to her school days, where she consistently won singing competitions and showcased her natural talent.

An avid dancer as well, Neha realized early on that no pop star could thrive without mastering a few dance moves. Determined to hone her performance skills, she enrolled at Shiamak Davar's dance academy to learn various dance forms. At the same time, she pursued classical vocal training under the guidance of the renowned Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

Neha began her professional singing journey as a member of the all-girls band Viva, which gained fame after being formed on Channel [V]'s reality show Coke [V] Popstars. The group also included future singing sensation Anushka Manchanda. Viva made history by entering the Limca Book of Records for drawing over 50,000 people to their very first concert — a groundbreaking achievement for a debut performance. Naturally, the band soared in popularity. However, over time, creative and personal differences among the members led to the group's split in 2004.

Though Neha has lent her voice to numerous tracks across genres, she is best remembered for hits like "Kuchh Khaas Hai" from Fashion (2008), "Dhunki" from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), and "Asalaam-e-Ishqum" from Gunday (2014).

Meanwhile, in 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on the Times Square Billboard as artist of the month on Spotify for her song 'Oot Patangi.'