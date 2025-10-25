In a landmark judgment, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Katra, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Sidhant Vaid has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Reasi, and the Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station Bhawan, regarding the tragic landslide on the track to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on August 26, which resulted in the deaths of 34 devotees.

The Court issued these directions after a petition filed against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Sachin Kumar Vaishya (IAS), and other officials for not stopping the Yatra despite the issuance of a "Red Alert" by the Meteorological Department on August 25, a day before the tragedy.

It was mentioned in the complaint that despite warnings of heavy, incessant rainfall, flash floods, landslides, and possible cloudbursts, the Shrine Board did not stop the Yatra, and pilgrimage reportedly continued without interruption, culminating in the fatal tragedy.

The complaint by filed by one Rohit Bali, who alleged that no safety advisories were issued, nor was the Yatra suspended, directly contributing to the loss of lives and injuries.

The complaint further claimed that attempts to lodge complaints with the police on August 28, 2025, were met with inaction, prompting him to submit a formal representation to the SSP Reasi in mid-September.

After reviewing the complaint and noting the delay in police response, the Court emphasized adherence to mandatory legal provisions for prompt inquiry. It directed the police to report back on the steps taken and scheduled the next hearing for October 30, 2025.

The order marks a crucial step toward accountability in one of the worst pilgrimage tragedies in recent Jammu and Kashmir history, highlighting systemic lapses in disaster preparedness and law enforcement.

Three-Member Panel Constituted to Probe the Tragedy

Within days of the landslide incident, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who also serves as Chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), ordered the constitution of a three-member high-level committee to investigate the causes behind the tragedy that claimed around three dozen lives and left several others injured.

According to the official order, the committee is headed by the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Jal Shakti, with the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, as its members.

The panel has been tasked with:

Examining in detail the causes and circumstances leading to the incident and identifying any lapses.

Assessing the rescue and relief operations undertaken during the tragedy.

Recommending Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures to avert such incidents in the future.

Deputy CM Blames Shrine Board for Negligence

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary squarely blamed the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for the deaths of 34 pilgrims.

After Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the decision to allow the pilgrimage on the hilly trek despite severe weather warnings, his deputy shifted full responsibility to the Shrine Board, describing the tragedy as a "mass murder" caused by "criminal negligence" of those managing the shrine.

Choudhary urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a high-level committee to probe the alleged lapses.

"The SMVDSB owes an explanation for the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra tragedy. Earlier, a stampede had also taken place. When there was a week-long weather alert for cloudbursts and heavy rainfall, why was the Yatra not suspended? Even the Machail Yatra in Kishtwar was halted due to similar risks," he said.