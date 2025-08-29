As tragedy on the track of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine takes a political turn, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also Chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), on Friday ordered the constitution of a three-member committee to enquire into the reasons behind the recent "tragic" landslide incident en route to the shrine that claimed around three dozen lives and left several others injured.

According to the order, the high-level committee will be headed by the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Jal Shakti, while its other members include the Divisional Commissioner Jammu and the Inspector General of Police Jammu.

The three-member committee has been tasked to:

Examine in detail the causes and reasons behind the incident and point out any lapses. Assess rescue and relief measures undertaken during the tragedy. Suggest appropriate SOPs and preventive measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents in the future.

The committee has been directed to submit its report within two weeks to the Chairman, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the order added.

Shrine Board issues clarification

Amid criticism that the Yatra was allowed despite adverse weather warnings, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) strongly denied allegations of negligence, terming such reports as "misleading, false, and baseless."

In a statement, the Board expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and stressed that safety arrangements were strictly adhered to. It said weather conditions on the morning of August 26 were clear and conducive for pilgrimage, with helicopter services also operating normally until about 10 a.m. Registrations were suspended as soon as a forecast of moderate rain was received, and most pilgrims had already completed darshan or safely descended to Katra by then.

The Board explained that shelter sheds along the old track—considered historically safe—were occupied by some pilgrims, while landslide-prone areas had already been closed. It also clarified that the new track via Tarakote, known to be more vulnerable, had been shut down on August 24 for safety reasons.

Deputy CM fixes responsibility on Shrine Board

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary blamed the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for the deaths of 34 pilgrims.

After Chief Minister Omar Abdullah raised questions over allowing the pilgrimage on the hilly trek despite severe weather warnings, his deputy shifted all responsibility to the SMVDSB, describing the catastrophe as a "mass murder" caused by "criminal negligence" of those managing the shrine.

Choudhary urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a high-level committee to probe the alleged negligence.

"The SMVDSB owes an explanation on the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra incident. Earlier, a stampede had also taken place. When there was a week-long weather alert for cloudbursts and heavy rainfall, why was the Yatra not suspended? Even the Machail Yatra in Kishtwar was halted due to similar risks," he said.

NC demands judicial probe

National Conference Additional General Secretary and former minister, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, strongly called for a judicial enquiry into the "avoidable" deaths of over 30 pilgrims, saying the tragedy could have been prevented with timely precautionary measures.

Expressing shock and anguish, Sadhotra said, "This tragedy is not merely an act of nature but a grim reminder of the administration's and Shrine Board's failure to act with foresight. The Yatra should have been suspended immediately in view of heavy rains and inclement weather warnings. Unfortunately, despite glaring risks, the flow of pilgrims was not halted. This lapse has cost over 30 precious lives, leaving families devastated forever."

He added that responsibility must be fixed and accountability enforced at every level. "There is a need for a thorough, transparent, and credible judicial probe to establish the truth, identify the guilty, and ensure such negligence is never repeated," Sadhotra said.