This season of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan Season 8 saw a new pair of guests on the Koffee couch. Be it veteran actor Sharmila Tagore with her son Saif Ali Khan to Khushi gracing the couch for the first time with her sister Janhvi Kapoor. And now to everyone's surprise. This week's saw legendary actresses Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman bring timeless charm on the coffee couch.

Neetu Kapoor said she wants to recruit Deepika Padukone to be her fashion stylist

Both Neetu and Zeenat were at their candid best, unabashed, and unfiltered and the duo shared anecdotes from their good old shoot days that were sheer nostalgia for the viewers.

During the episode, while pouring her heart out. Neetu Kapoor brought up Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend, actor Deepika Padukone's name.

In the episode, Karan Johar asked her, "If you were to recruit actors of the current generation, who would be — your fashion stylist?" to which Neetu instantly responded, "Deepika Padukone."

Karan continued by asking, "As your fitness expert?" and Neetu's choice was "Anushka Sharma as I find her very fit".

Lastly, when questioned about a "Social Media coach?" She is named Farah Khan.

Zeenat and Neetu slay in black on the coffee couch

Meanwhile, the iconic divas looked stunning in a black ensemble.

During one of the segments, Zeenat was asked about the wildest thing she did in the '70s, to which she intriguingly responded, "I did not party, but when the floodgates burst, they did."

Neetu Kapoor revealed that her secret crush once was her uncle, Shashi Kapoor.

About Deepika and Ranbir's affair

For the unversed, Ranbir and Deepika dated in the initial years of their careers. The actors, who first worked in Bachna Ae Haseeno, fell in love during the film's making. At the time, Deepika also got an 'RK' tattoo on the back of her neck. However, they broke up a few years later. Despite the breakup, Ranbir and Deepika have worked together in a couple of films. This includes the blockbuster, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

In a pre-recorded message for Simi Garewal's chat show India's Most Desirable, Neetu had said, "I don't think he's had many girlfriends. He's had just one girlfriend and that's Deepika. I think maybe something was missing in their relationship. There was something not there. Maybe he was not himself and he needed to break off. Everybody has relationships and they move on. If their relationship was perfect, they wouldn't have broken up. Ranbir was probably not himself in the relationship."

Ranbir is happily married to Alia Bhatt, they took nuptial vows in April 2022 and welcomed Raha in November 2022.

Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh and together they never fail to shed a couple goals.

The new episode of Koffee with Karan 8 is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar.