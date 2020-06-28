Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 Close
Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who is grieving over the death of her husband Rishi Kapoor, has penned a positive note on Instagram, urging people to value their loved ones.

"Big or small..we all have a battle to fight in our heads. You may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing and be the happiest.. it's all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind and hope for a better tomorrow !Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !Value your loved ones as that's your biggest wealth," she wrote.

Neetu Kapoor with her husband Rishi Kapoor
Instagram

Not only this, Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture of herself with her late husband andA actor Rishi Kapoor, who breathed his last on April 29. He had been fighting a 2-year-long battle with cancer.

Reacting to the post, the couple's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented: "So beautiful ma."