Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who is grieving over the death of her husband Rishi Kapoor, has penned a positive note on Instagram, urging people to value their loved ones.

"Big or small..we all have a battle to fight in our heads. You may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing and be the happiest.. it's all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind and hope for a better tomorrow !Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !Value your loved ones as that's your biggest wealth," she wrote.

Not only this, Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture of herself with her late husband andA actor Rishi Kapoor, who breathed his last on April 29. He had been fighting a 2-year-long battle with cancer.

Reacting to the post, the couple's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented: "So beautiful ma."