Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima groove to Bobby Deol's song Jamal Kudu from Animal; fans ask 'Where is Ranbir, Alia, Raha?'

On Saturday night, Neetu Kapoor along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, her son-in-law Bharat, granddaughter Samaira, Karisma Kapoor along with other family members and guests had a fabulous Saturday night in Delhi. The Kapoor and Shahani clan danced their hearts out on several Bollywood songs.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Riddhima shared a slew of pictures from a fun-filled Saturday night. The photos feature Karisma Kapoor, Bharat Sahani, their daughter, Neetu Singh and others. In a post shared by Riddhima, she is seen dancing with her mother Neetu Kapoor to her brother's film Animal's famous song Jamal Kudu. The song isn't picturised on Ranbir but on Bobby Deol.

Netizens are all hearts seeing mother-daughter duo recreating the Jamal Kudu hook step with ease

In the clip, Riddhima has kept a dinner plate on her head, while Bobby in the film has kept a glass of wine and dances merrily to the song.

For the party, Riddhima wore a sequence-styled bralette maroon top and black trousers, while Neetu Kapoor opted for an ivory outfit. Neetu and Riddhima dancing to Jamal Kudu was lauded by netizens.

A section of fans even pointed out that Alia Bhatt, Ranbir, Kapoor and Raha were missing.

For the unversed, the party was in Delhi, while Alia, Ranbir, and Raha were in Mumbai.

Recently, on Raha's second birthday, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima shared an unseen photo to wish her niece.

Work and personal front

Work-wise, Riddhima Kapoor has made her acting debut with Fabulous Live Vs Bollywood Lives, which is streaming on Netflix. She is also a fashion designer. Riddhima married Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni in 2006 and they have a daughter, Samara.

Ranbir Kapoor: Work Front

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, along with Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol, among others. He will also be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Besides these, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park and Dhoom 4 are the other movies in his kitty.