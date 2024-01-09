Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan often grabs headlines. However, season 8 saw a slew of stars and an unusual and interesting pair of celebrities on the show. Some were repeated, while some made their debut. For instance, the week before last, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore graced the coffee couch with her son Saif Ali Khan.

This week, Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor will be seen in the famous talk show 'Koffee with Karan 8'. The trailer for Koffee With Karan Season 8's new episode is out, and this is the very first time that Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman will grace the couch together.

The trailer began with Neetu calling Zeenat, "Style aur sexiness ki dukan." Karan expressed how he has grown up watching their films and said, "You did so many films together." Then the two veteran actors recounted their old films together, which included Yaadon Ki Baraat, Dharam Veer, Heera Lal Panna Lal and more, with Zeenat grimacing at the mention of the last.

Karan asked the actors, "What according to you is the wildest thing you did in the 70s?" Zeenat replied, "I really did not party but when the floodgates burst, they really did." Karan inquired, 'Do you mean by that that the men that entered your life?' Zeenat refused to comment on the same.

In the promo video, Neetu narrated a hilarious incident involving Zeenat. She said, "She (Zeenat) goes to the mandir and she shuts her button and says, 'Hey bhagwan mujhe maaf kardena humare yaha mandir jane ka system he nahi hai (God please forgive me, we don't have the system of going to a temple)."

Karan quizzed Zeenat about the mysterious box sent to her. He said, "Someone sent you a box in a box and told you, 'Zeenie the ball is in your court.' Can you reveal the name of the person who sent you that box?'" Zeenat pointed at Neetu Kapoor and said, "Part of their family."

Neetu also revealed she had a crush on late actor Shashi Kapoor

The filmmaker then asked the actors to name a Bollywood heartthrob from their time that they had a secret crush on. Neetu Kapoor named Shashi Kapoor. Karan asked, "You were crushing on your uncle?" To which Neetu replied, "Yeah."

On Monday, host Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared the promo for the upcoming episode. In the promo, the evergreen beauties are seen in candid mode.

Netizens are eagerly waiting for this week's episode of Koffee With Karan.

A user said, "What an upgrade from khushi and jhanavi.."

Another mentioned, "Can't wait for this episode.."

The third user wrote, "I am so happy to see zeenat ji on the couch.. this episode is gonna so much fun to watch these iconic ladies.."

Work front

Zeenat Aman is all set to make her comeback with Manish Malhotra's film 'Bun Tikki', which also stars Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Abhay Deol. Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Productions.

Neetu Kapoor will be seen in 'Letters to Mr Khanna'. The film also features Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. Directed by Milind Dhaimade, the film is touted as a "coming-of-age story," which will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. It is being made under Lionsgate India Studios.