Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced through an online medium the fresh examination dates of NEET and JEE Mains & Advance. The Minister informed that keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education on the advice of Ministry of HRD, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to postpone JEE and NEET examinations.

He further informed that JEE Main examination will now be held between 1st-6th Sept 2020 and JEE Advanced exam will be held on 27th September 2020. He added that the NEET examination will be held on 13th September 2020.

'Priority is to ensure safety and academic welfare of students'

In his address to the students, Shri Pokhriyal said that our priority during this epidemic is to ensure safety and academic welfare of students. We will ensure that while conducting the examination, we strictly follow the guidelines given by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Health Ministry so that students are kept away from the grip of this epidemic.

The Minister said that social distancing will also be followed in the examination centers and all other precautionary arrangements will also be made. Shri Pokhriyal advised all the students to remove all kinds of stress from their minds and pay attention to their studies.

The National Testing Agency has prepared a testing App for all the candidates through which students can complete their preparations. In the end, the Minister wished all the students for their examinations.