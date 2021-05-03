In view of an unexpected surge in Coronavirus cases, the government has decided to postpone the NEET 2021 exam for postgradute medical seats across the country. It was earlier scheduled to be held on August 1, 2021.

"Considering the current situation in the wake of resurgence of COVID – 19, NEET (PG) – 2021 has been postponed. This Exam will not be held before 31st August 2021. At least one-month time will be given after the announcement of the Examination before it is conducted," said a statement.

The Covid surge has also already impacted the students who are unable to reach the coaching centers and preapre for the exam due to the ongoing pademic situation in the country, besides oxygen and vaccine shortage being faced.

Meanwhile, the country continued to report a dip in the number of Covid cases with 3,68,147 fresh cases and 3,417 fatalities recorded in last 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.