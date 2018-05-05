Twenty-year-old Indian javelin throw sensation Neeraj Chopra achieved his personal best and broke his own national record with an 87.43m throw at IAAF Doha Diamond League — the first of the season's 14 invitational track and field elite tournament Friday, May 4.

Despite the mammoth effort, the Indian youngster missed out on a podium finish as the German trio of Thomas Rohler (91.78m), Johannes Vetter (91.56m) and Hofmann Andreas (90.08m) swept the medals on the big night.

To put things into perspective, Chopra's throw Friday could have won a gold medal in London and Athens Olympics, a silver medal in Beijing and a bronze medal in Rio Olympics.

The Germans came up with a special and unprecedented effort in Doha to keep the Indian athlete away from the podium as three athletes have never managed to throw more than 90m at a single event.

Watch video: Neeraj Chopra sets new national record in Doha Diamond League

Notably, Chopra's national record-setting effort comes weeks after the Indian won the county a historic gold medal at Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Chopra will take five points for his effort Thursday. The next Diamond League meet will be held on May 12 in Shanghai. Eight or 12 athletes at the end of the first 12 Diamond League tournaments will compete in the finals in Zurich and Brussels (August 30 and 31, respectively).

IBTimes India has compiled a list of reactions to Chopra's record-setting throw. Check them out below.

It's taken an absolutely incredible effort from the three Germans Rohler (91.78m) Vetter (91.56 ) and Hoffman (90.08) to deny Neeraj Chopra (87.43m) from a place on the podium. Don't think there have been any tournaments where three throwers have crossed 90m! — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) May 4, 2018 It's taken an absolutely incredible effort from the three Germans Rohler (91.78m) Vetter (91.56 ) and Hoffman (90.08) to deny Neeraj Chopra (87.43m) from a place on the podium. Don't think there have been any tournaments where three throwers have crossed 90m! — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) May 4, 2018 87.43 ?



Are you serious?



Neeraj Chopra is doing some really serious work. What a lad? Take a bow. We could have won a olympic medal by now.#DohaDL — Sitanshu Saran ?? (@sitanshusaran) May 4, 2018 What a special performance by @Neeraj_chopra1 ! The CWG Gold medalist finishes in 4th place after setting a new National Record and Personal Best in @dldoha



Is Neeraj Chopra India's future Olympic champion? pic.twitter.com/UNikLyDSqK — SportsDreamer (@Sportsdreamer65) May 4, 2018 Neeraj chopra...You beauty!!

Gives me wonderful Olympic hopes!! More strength to you man..Make us proud!! #DohaDL — Jayasuryaa H (@Jaysuryaa) May 4, 2018 ' The ?? Neeraj Chopra is only 20 y?

Remember the Name — Sara UnstoPova ♥️ (@DzSaradamene3) May 4, 2018

Ever since setting the junior world record in 2016 with a throw 86.48m that remained his personal best until Friday, Chopra has been raising India's hopes of a medal at international meets. In 2017, the then teenager won India gold at the Asian Athletics Championships.

Chopra will now resume training at the national camp, which is likely to kickstart from the end of May, according to The Indian Express. The Haryana athlete, who had been training with German coach Werner Daniels, will work with Uwe Hohn, the legendary Germany javelin throw athlete at the national camp.

With Asian Games kick starting from August 18, Chopra's performances in the upcoming Diamond League meets will be of great help as the youngster has set his sights on an Asiad gold medal.