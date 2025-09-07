Neena Gupta goes bold in noodle-strap dress, faces trolls for 'age-defying' style

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is known for her sartorial choices. At over 60, her bold fashion statements, especially at events and dinners, often grab headlines. She is frequently spotted in chic outfits, whether it's shorts, noodle-strap dresses, or bralette-and-shorts combos. Neena doesn't shy away from wearing comfortable attire, but she often finds herself at the receiving end of trolling for her style choices.

On Friday evening, Neena was seen dining with friends in the city. For the outing, she wore a white flowy noodle-strap dress. While many thought she looked stunning, trolls slammed her for "inappropriate dressing" and urged her to "dress according to her age."

A user wrote, "Looks vulgar, why doesnt she dress according to her age?"

Neena's social media profile, however, is a treasure trove of candid photos and videos. She often shares glimpses of her outings and bold looks that leave fans impressed. She's also known for being candid and relatable, often posting about life advice, personal experiences, everyday hacks, and even cooking tips.

Neena is now a nani and is often seen sharing photos with her granddaughter. Meanwhile, recently opened up to ETimes about Masaba Gupta feeling abandoned because her father, Vivian Richards, was mostly an absent father.

She told, "I told her ( Masaba) how her father is not a family man and how he was like this and this. In the beginning, she would feel bad that Vivian was not in touch with her till the age of about 20, but then he got in touch. His problem is also that he is not net savvy, and so, it is very difficult to get in touch with him."She added, "Sometimes, he would call her on her birthday, and sometimes, he would not call for even three years. Sometimes, he would come here and meet and sometimes not. By then, I knew him and how he was. If I told him I needed something, he would go mad finding it to bring it for me, but on his own, he would not bring anything. He is a person who cannot express his emotions."

Neena Gupta explained that she never held any grudge or bitterness towards him. Recalling a heartfelt memory from a Jaipur match, the actress shared, "I saw him almost crying, and I liked that about him. He is a very nice guy, down‑to‑earth, disciplined, but you can expect only that much from him. I feel that God gave me my father instead of him."

Work Front

Neena Gupta was most recently seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, a romantic drama with an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Anupam Kher. The film performed well at the box office, adding another success to her illustrious career.