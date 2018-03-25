The Tamil remake rights of Telugu movie Needi Naadi Oke Katha (NNOK), which has received rave reviews from the audience and critics, have been sold and Dhanush is likely to play the lead essayed by Sree Vishnu.

Needi Naadi Oke Katha was released in the cinema halls across the country on March 23. Having won the hearts of the viewers, the movie has been doing well at the box office. The film is just two days old in the theatres, but it is in huge demand for its remake rights from various languages.

The buzz on the social media is that Kalaipuli Thanu, who has earlier bankrolled big-ticket Tamil films like Kabali and Theri under his banner V Creations, has acquired the remake rights of Needi Naadi Oke Katha. The producer is said to have shelled out a record price on its Tamil remake rights.

The people from the industry feel that Kalaipuli Thanu might rope in actor Dhanush to play the lead role in the Tamil remake of Needi Naadi Oke Katha.

Ramesh Bala, an observer of the industry tweeted, "Hearing Producer #KalaipuliDhaanu has bought the Tamil remake rights of Telugu movie - #NeedhiNaadhiOkeKatha which is receiving rave reviews. Actor #Dhanush might do the Tamil remake.."

Needi Naadi Oke Katha is a family drama, which has received a U certificate from the censor board. Written by debutant director Udugula Venu, the movie revolves around the story of a guy from middle-class family, who raises his voice against the traditional education system that neither takes into account each student's skill nor makes them think.

Sree Vishnu has played the lead role in Needi Naadi Oke Katha, while Satna Titus, Nara Rohith, and Posani Krishna Murali essay important roles. The viewers, who have watched it, say that it is a realistic, honest, heart-touching and thought-provoking film. It is relatable not only to unsuccessful youth but also to successful ones.