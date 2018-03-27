Needi Naadi Oke Katha (NNOK) has made fantastic collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend and emerged as the third winner for actor Sree Vishnu in just three days.

Needi Naadi Oke Katha is a small budget Telugu movie. Young actor Sree Vishnu's success rate and the curiosity created by its promos had generated a lot of hype and expectations from the movie. But the people in the industry were keeping their fingers crossed about its prospects at the box office, as it clashed with MLA starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Kajal Aggarwal.

Released in limited number of screens, Needi Naadi Oke Katha opened to good response at the box office on the first day. The movie was successful in winning the hearts of filmgoers, who could not stop gushing about it on social media. The word of mouth took its business upwards over the weekend.

Needi Naadi Oke Katha is estimated to have collected over Rs 3 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie has earned Rs 1.90 crore for its distributors in three days. Andhra Box Office tweeted, "#NNOK collected an estimated WW Share of ₹1.9 Cr So far. #NeediNaadiOkeKatha (sic)"

The producers have reportedly shelled out around Rs 2.25 crore on its production and promotion. Needi Naadi Oke Katha has fetched Rs 2.30 crore for them from its theatrical run in the first weekend as well as the sale of its other rights. It has become another big hit for Sree Vishnu after Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi and Mental Madhilo

Needi Naadi Oke Katha has released in around 170 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. After seeing a massive response and demand, the makers have added 70 theaters across the Telugu states.

Sree Vishnu tweeted, "Increased screens from 170 to 240 & Heading to next week With your wonderful support. Don't miss watching your story in nearest theaters. Thank you all for Blockbuster Weekend.@UrsVamsiShekar @AranMediaWorks @WallPosterCinma @venuudugulafilm @TeamNaraRohith (sic)"

Sree Vishnu is all thrilled over the response for Needi Naadi Oke Katha. He is set to go on tour to thank the viewers. PRO Vamsishekar tweeted, "#NeediNaadiOkeKatha set for #Andhra tour. The visit starts from Wednesday in Vijayanagaram followed by Vizag, Rajahmundry and Kakinada. On Thursday team #NNOK will tour in Bheemavaram, Eluru, Vijayawada and Guntur. @sreevishnu29 @venuudugulafilm