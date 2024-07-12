Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth on Thursday said that there is a need for greater efficiency to compete with other defence PSUs.

"There is a need for greater efficiency to compete with other Defence PSUs as well as private sector firms that are now manufacturing high-quality military hardware. The Defence Ministry will provide all the support to AWEIL to use its skilled, qualified and experienced workforce and collaborate with associated establishments to meet the nation's requirements for top-quality material," MoS Defence said during his meeting with the West Bengal & Sikkim Directorate of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the NCC Institute on the Maidan in Kolkata.

The MoS also visited the 220-year-old Gun and Shell Factory (GSF) in Cossipore, which is now a part of the Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd (AWEIL). AWEIL has exported material worth Rs 615 crore since corporatisation which includes medium-calibre weapons, small arms, artillery gun parts and ammunition hardware to several countries in Europe, America, the Middle East and Asia.

Maj Gen Vivek Tyagi, ADG, NCC, West Bengal &Sikkim Directorate also briefed the MoS on the achievements of the cadets and the need for training academies for them in both West Bengal and Sikkim.

MoS commended the NCC cadets for their selfless commitment towards social welfare and nation-building.

He also visited the Army's Eastern Command headquarters at Fort William, Kolkata and was briefed on the operational and logistics aspects.

He interacted with officers and soldiers and appreciated their role while serving in inhospitable terrain, even in inclement weather.

With inputs from IANS