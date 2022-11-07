Ever since the trailer of Prabhas' Adipurush dropped online, social media is leaving no stone unturned in trolling the film. The film's VFX became the talk-of-the-town with many slamming the film's special effects.

The trailer gave way to a lot of memes and jokes on the film, so much so that the makers have now decided to re-shoot some of the sequences of the film.

Film faces backlash

Apart from the VFX, the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer was also accused of hurting religious sentiments. Now, the makers have decided to put more effort and time into the re-shooting the sequences which were not upto the mark. Not just that, the release date of the film has also been changed now.

Makers to re-shoot some parts

"Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotions to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going," director Om Raut said.

Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana in the film.