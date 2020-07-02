The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of India has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts of the country as stated by the IMD, India Meteorological Department.

The affected areas are sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Konkan, Goa, on July 2, 3 and 4.

The weather bulletin also stated that a cyclonic circulation lies over south Gujarat and neighbourhood in lower and mid-tropospheric levels with another cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

High convergence of strong moist westerly and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are likely along the west coast till July 6. The plains of northwest India and central India will be affected by July 3.

Konkan to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall

Konkan region will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 3 and 4. Rains will lash the Gujarat region on July 4 and 5 and central Maharashtra will receive abundant rainfall on July 4.

Coastal Karnataka will get heavy rains from July 2 to July 4 with Saurashtra and Kutch region getting affected from July 4 to 6.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and East Uttar Pradesh will receive scattered to very heavy rainfall during the next 5 days.

Northeast India and East India have possibilities of receiving fairly widespread rainfall activity during the next 5 days. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will experience heavy rainfall during the next 48 hours.

Western Himalayan Region and adjoining northwest India will continue to receive rainfall during the next 2 days and the distribution and intensity are likely to increase thereafter.

The MET department (IMD) had recently issued warnings of heavy rain for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar till July 5. An 'orange' alert with a forecast of "heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places" in Mumbai was also issued. According to the district forecast and warnings issued, Mumbai is likely to witness heavy rain at isolated places on Thursday.

Rainfall is likely to increase on the west coast of the state, covering North Konkan, including Mumbai, from July 2. Other areas to receive heavy falls are Vidarbha, Chattisgarh and some parts of Bihar.