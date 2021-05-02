https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/759426/assam-evm-row-presiding-officer-suspended-re-poll-ordered-by-ec.jpg IBTimes IN

The NDA alliance was leading in 17 seats, while the Congress headed alliance was leading in 11 seats and others in 1 seat in Puducherry.

The All India NR Congress leader and former Chief Minister N Rangaswamy is trailing by 673 votes in Yanam constituency of Puducherry. However, in Thattanchavady, Rangaswamy is leading.

U. Lakshmikanthan of All Indian NR Congress is leading at Embalam constituency and A. John Kumar of BJP is leading at Kamraj Nagar.

SP Sivakumar of DMK is leading in Rajbhavan constituency.