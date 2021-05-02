08.26 AM: Reigning chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan leads in Dharmadom.

08.22 AM: KK Rema leads in Vadakara.

08.20 AM: KT Jaleel leads in the Thavanoor legislative assembly. BJP candidate leads in Chathannoor. As per the latest updates, LDF leads in 32 seats, UDF in 20, and BJP in 02.

08.19 AM: LDF leads in 28 seats, while UDF leads in 17 seats. BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan leads in Nemom.

08.17 AM: Indian Union Muslim League's Kunjalikutty leads by 54 votes.

08.16 AM: Latest updates suggest that the Left Democratic Front is leading in 19 seats, while UDF is leading in just 10 seats.

08.14 AM: LDF leads in 11 seats, while UDF leads in 05 seats.

08.12 AM: Jose K Mani leads in Pala. LDF leads in Attingal, while UDF leads in Kovalam.

08.12 AM: LDF leads in three seats, UDF in two.

08.11 AM: PJ Joseph leads by 64 votes in Thodupuzha.

08.10 AM: As ballot voting progresses, Babu Divakaran of UDF leads by 04 votes.

08.09 AM: Thottathil Raveendran leads by 05 votes.

08.08 AM: MM Mani leads in Udumbanchola.

08.07 AM: Initial signs in favor of LDF. Left Democratic Front leads in Kozhikode North. Thottathil Raveendran leads.

08.04 AM: Electronic voting machine counting will begin at 08.30 AM after the completion of postal ballot counting. Ballot counting process progressing steadily.

08.00 AM: Postal ballot counting begins in Kerala.

07.52 AM: Eight minutes to go. The countdown begins.

07.50 AM: Three counting officers in a booth in Kozhikode test positive for coronavirus.

07.47 AM: Palakkad INC candidate Shafi Parambil assures that Congress will win the election. However, he did not predict the majority.

07.46 AM: Ballot counting in Kerala happening amid strict Covid restrictions.

07.30 AM: Political experts believe that postal ballots will favor the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

07.28 AM: Counting will begin at 08.00 AM. Officers will initially start counting postal ballots.

The wait is finally over, and people in Kerala will know the party who will rule the state for the next five years on May 02. The elections in Kerala were conducted on April 06, and it is after 26 days that the counting is going to happen. The counting process will begin at 08.00 AM, and we will get the initial updates by 08.15 AM.

Most of the recent post-poll surveys had suggested that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by reigning chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will win the elections. However, opposition minister Ramesh Chennithala had claimed that post-poll surveys cannot be trusted, and assured that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will win the elections easily. In the meantime, the Bharatiya Janata Party also believes that they will win at least three or four seats in this legislative assembly elections.

Initially, officers will count postal ballots, and it will be followed by counting in electronic voting machines (EVM).