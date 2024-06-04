The BJP-led NDA is leading in Karnataka, while INDIA bloc is fighting hard in the contest for 28 Lok Sabha seats from the southern state. As per the early trends, NDA has been heading on 17 seats and INDIA bloc on 11.

In the run-up to the elections, BJP and its ally, H. D. Devegowda's JD-S faced a scathing attack from the Opposition over the sex tapes row surrounding Devegowda's grandson and sitting MP Prajwal Revanna.

While BJP is contesting 22 out of 25 seats in Karnataka, the JD-S is fighting on three, including Hassan, from where Prajwal Revanna is the candidate. The ruling Congress party is fighting alone.

In the 2019 general election, BJP had won 25 seats, Congress and JD-S -- then allies – had won one each. This time, JD-S switched sides to NDA, leaving Congress alone.

Winning Karnataka is pivotal for Congress as a mark of its strength in a state it reigns in. Even within the INDIA bloc, Congress will stand better with a favourable result in Karnataka.

Most Exit Polls have given BJP a clear majority in the state. Congress is predicted to be confined to single digit.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar have refuted the Exit Polls predictions, saying that Congress will perform well in Karnataka.

