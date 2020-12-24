South Korean boy band group NCT has fans all hyped up about their upcoming Beyond Live concert on December 27, which in view of COVID-19 pandemic will be held virtually. The concert titled NCT: Resonance Global Wave will be live-streamed and also offer a unique AR experience to bring real-time interaction with artists and fans.

While the excitement among NCT fans is shooting through the roof, there's a bit of sad news that follows. NCT member Taeyong will be skipping the Beyond Live concert due to health reasons. In a statement released by SM Entertainment, Taeyong's herniated disc in his lower back has relapsed. As a result, Taeyong will be taking a break from all activities until full recovery.

"We ask for the understanding of fans. Member Taeyong's herniated disk in his lower back has relapsed, so he will inevitably be absent from all scheduled activities including the Beyond LIVE – NCT : RESONANCE [Global Wave]. We ask for the generous understanding of fans, and we will do our best for Taeyong's treatment so he can fully focus on recovering his health," the statement read.

Fans pray for NCT leader

The South Korean rapper, singer and leader of the boyband has a massive fan-following. Ever since the announcement of his injury was made, fans have been pouring in their best wishes for the speedy recovery of their favorite K-pop star.

Check out some reactions below: