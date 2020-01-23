ncc aircraft
The images of the aircraft were shared on Twitter.Twitter/ANI

A training aircraft made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Ghaziabad's Sadarpur village on Thursday, January 23. The aircraft made an emergency landing after facing a technical fault.

The NCC aircraft belongs to the National Cadet Corps. One wing of the aircraft as seen in the above picture has been damaged due to the incident.

News agency ANI took to Twitter to share the image of the incident. 

aircraft landing
Twitter/ANI