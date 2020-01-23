A training aircraft made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Ghaziabad's Sadarpur village on Thursday, January 23. The aircraft made an emergency landing after facing a technical fault.

A NCC CH-701 micro-light plane has made an Emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Ghaziabad India



Reports suggest the plane suffered a technical fault & that the Indianairforce assisted in the safe landing ensuring no loss of life

The NCC aircraft belongs to the National Cadet Corps. One wing of the aircraft as seen in the above picture has been damaged due to the incident.

