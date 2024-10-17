Within hours after Omar Abdullah took oath as Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a controversy erupted over behaviour of the National Conference MLA Hilal Akbar Lone, who reportedly did not stand during the national anthem on Wednesday.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the Union Territory administration started investigating the MLA Lone for not standing during the national anthem at Omar Abdullah's swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister.

Hilal Akbar Lone, representing the Sonawari Assembly constituency in Bandipora district, didn't stand when the national anthem played at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre.

Lone cites health reasons for not standing during national anthem

Amid controversy, Lone, on Thursday clarified that he had no intention to insult the national anthem during Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's oath-taking ceremony at the SKICC in Srinagar, and said that he was forced to remain seated due to back pain.

Police has taken cognizance of an incident where an individual did not stand up during the playing of the National Anthem. A preliminary Enquiry by an SP rank officer under section 173 (3) of the BNSS has been initiated, and electronic evidence is being analysed for further… — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) October 17, 2024

"It's not a crime to remain seated during the national anthem, as per a Supreme Court observation. I had no intention to insult the anthem, and as a legislator, I would never do so. I had valid medical reasons for sitting down," Lone said.

However, just hours before the ceremony, Lone was seen standing and giving press interviews. The administration will review the entire footage to identify others who didn't stand during the anthem.

Hilal Lone won from Sonawari in north Kashmir's Bandipora defeating Yasir Reshi of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) by a margin of over 13,000 votes.

Lone was earlier arrested under UAPA in 2021

The Son of former Lok Sabha member Mohammad Akbar Lone, Hilal Lone was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly delivering a "hate speech" at a rally during District Development Council elections in Bandipora.

He was booked under various sections of the UAPA in an FIR registered at a police station in Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

According to Police reports Hilal was booked under FIR number 02/2021 under Sections 125- P R Act,13 UL A (P) Act, 153-A, 188,505 IPC by Hajan Police station for delivering a hate speech and his involvement in anti-social and anti-national activities.

The official said the case relates to a speech he made during the public rally while campaigning in the DDC polls in Hajin.