Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) block president Mohammed Ismail Wani was shot at by suspected terrorist in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir, reported Times Now.

Initial report suggests that terrorist fired at the NC leader from a very close range. According to the report he has been shifted to Srinagar hospital, where the doctors have described him in critical condition.

Former Chief Minister of the state and NC president Omar Abdullah has also tweeted about the attack on Mohammad Ismail.

(This is developing a story, awaiting further updates)